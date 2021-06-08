SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — A woman died Monday shortly after she was rescued by firefighters from a burning home in San Francisco’s Sunnyside neighborhood, San Francisco Fire Department officials said.
Firefighters responded to the blaze around 4:20 p.m. in the 400 block of Monterey Boulevard, fire officials said.READ MORE: Man Rescued 2 Days After Becoming Stuck Inside Farm Equipment In Sonoma County
Once at the scene, firefighters discovered the victim and began attempts to extricate her.
The victim was hospitalized but died from her injuries a short while later. The victim’s identity has not yet been released by the city’s Medical Examiner’s Office.READ MORE: Samantha Rodriguez, San Jose Mother Wanted In Murder of Son Liam Husted 'Little Zion' Arrested In Denver
The one-alarm fire caused extensive damage to one of the building’s units. Another victim at the scene suffered smoke inhalation but chose not to be hospitalized, according to fire officials.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.MORE NEWS: Report: Warriors Star Stephen Curry '50-50' on Playing in 2021 Olympics
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.