NOVATO (CBS SF) — A reported solo vehicle crash off northbound Highway 101 in Novato that ended with the car on SMART train tracks Wednesday morning is delaying both traffic and commuter train service, according to authorities.

The SMART Train Twitter account first posted about train delays at around 10:11 a.m. Wednesday morning due to the car on the tracks at the Novato San Marin station.

Train 15/SB 9:18 delayed 15+ mins. due to a car on the tracks near the Novato San Marin station. https://t.co/ccNyXj6LB6 — SMART Train (@smarttrain) June 9, 2021

The crash was also reported by KCBS Traffic’s Twitter account at around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday saying that the car left the roadway and crashed through a fence before finally stopping on the SMART train tracks.

As of shortly before 11 a.m., traffic on 101 was still slow in both directions.

#Novato NB 101 past Atherton a crash is STILL slowing the traffic in BOTH dirctions. #KCBSTraffic @KCBSRadio https://t.co/J3hPqP6jZW — KCBS Radio – The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) June 9, 2021

The car was apparently removed from the tracks, as SMART train traffic resumed with delays. There was no word on any reports of injuries.

SMART train later confirmed that the southbound Train 15 was delayed about 38 minutes, while the northbound Train 16 was delayed approximately 20 minutes.