MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) — A vegetation fire was burning in Morgan Hill Wednesday threatening at least one structure in the area, according to fire officials.

Cal Fire SCU said the Sunnyside Fire was burning in the area of Sunnyside Ave. and W. Edmundson Ave. about two miles west of U.S. Highway 101.

As of noon, the fire was at 10 acres with a moderate rate of spread, requiring additional engines following the initial response, Cal Fire said.

At 12:21 p.m., Cal Fire said forward progress had been stopped.

