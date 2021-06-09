MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) — A vegetation fire was burning in Morgan Hill Wednesday threatening at least one structure in the area, according to fire officials.
Cal Fire SCU said the Sunnyside Fire was burning in the area of Sunnyside Ave. and W. Edmundson Ave. about two miles west of U.S. Highway 101.
As of noon, the fire was at 10 acres with a moderate rate of spread, requiring additional engines following the initial response, Cal Fire said.
#SunnysideFire is currently 10 acres, still moderate rate of spread, requesting two additional type III engines. Please stay away from Sunnyside and W. Edmundson Court in Morgan Hill. pic.twitter.com/zLx0IdjiUW
— CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) June 9, 2021
At 12:21 p.m., Cal Fire said forward progress had been stopped.