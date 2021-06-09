MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — Police officers in Mountain View are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found near a movie theater early Wednesday morning.
At around 6:20 a.m. Wednesday morning, Mountain View officers responded to reports of a woman down in the driveway area near the front doors of the ShowPlace ICON Theatre on the 2500 block of California Street. A runner passing through the area initially spotted the woman and called 9-1-1 when they noticed she wasn’t moving.
Mountain View police officers and firefighters arrived on scene and shortly thereafter and pronounced the woman deceased. The investigation closed the ICON Theatre parking structure until around 9 a.m. Mountain View detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.
The Santa Clara County Coroner will be responsible for confirming the cause of death as well as the identity of the woman. Anyone with any information that may help us investigate this case can contact Detective Matthew Hom at matthew.hom@mountainview.gov.