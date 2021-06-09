ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) – Authorities in Rohnert Park have made additional arrests in connection with a fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man earlier this month.

According to the city’s Department of Public Safety, the suspects are connected to the killing of Cesar Daniel Saloma, who was shot during a confrontation in the parking lot of his apartment complex on 4949 Snyder Lane on the afternoon of June 4.

A day after the shooting, police arrested 20-year-old Christian Arrano Perez of Windsor on murder and conspiracy charges. Police also arrested 20-year-old Alejandro Alvarez-Solorio of Rohnert Park on suspicion of conspiracy.

Two additional arrests were made early Tuesday morning. Around 4 a.m., detectives along with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team served a warrant at the home of 19-year-old Nathaniel Hannon. Police said Hannon was arrested without incident and was booked on suspicion of being an accessory.

Investigators said Hannon was present at the time of the killing and allegedly helped to remove distinguishing characteristics of a pickup used by the suspects to leave the scene.

Around 7 a.m. Tuesday, detectives served a warrant at the home of 19-year-old Mario Quezadas-Villegas, also of Rohnert Park. Quezadas-Villegas is also accused of being an accessory.

Both Hannon and Quezadas-Villegas are being held at the Sonoma County Jail on $1 million bail. According to jail records, they are scheduled to appear in court later this week.

Perez and Alvarez-Solorio are being held without bail and are expected to appear in court on June 17.