ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) – Authorities in Rohnert Park have made additional arrests in connection with a fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man earlier this month.
According to the city’s Department of Public Safety, the suspects are connected to the killing of Cesar Daniel Saloma, who was shot during a confrontation in the parking lot of his apartment complex on 4949 Snyder Lane on the afternoon of June 4.READ MORE: As Tourism Returns, Vehicle-Break Ins Rising In San Francisco
A day after the shooting, police arrested 20-year-old Christian Arrano Perez of Windsor on murder and conspiracy charges. Police also arrested 20-year-old Alejandro Alvarez-Solorio of Rohnert Park on suspicion of conspiracy.
Two additional arrests were made early Tuesday morning. Around 4 a.m., detectives along with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team served a warrant at the home of 19-year-old Nathaniel Hannon. Police said Hannon was arrested without incident and was booked on suspicion of being an accessory.READ MORE: California Drought UPDATE: Santa Clara Valley Water Board Declares Emergency
Investigators said Hannon was present at the time of the killing and allegedly helped to remove distinguishing characteristics of a pickup used by the suspects to leave the scene.
Around 7 a.m. Tuesday, detectives served a warrant at the home of 19-year-old Mario Quezadas-Villegas, also of Rohnert Park. Quezadas-Villegas is also accused of being an accessory.
Both Hannon and Quezadas-Villegas are being held at the Sonoma County Jail on $1 million bail. According to jail records, they are scheduled to appear in court later this week.MORE NEWS: A's Beat D-Backs 4-0, Handing Them Their 19th Straight Road Loss
Perez and Alvarez-Solorio are being held without bail and are expected to appear in court on June 17.