SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco on Wednesday gave some details regarding the June 1 arrest of a suspect in connection with a shooting in Cow Hollow who now faces over a dozen charges.

According to the SFPD, on June 1 at around 9:38 p.m., officers responded to reports of gunfire on the 2400 block of Chestnut Street. Multiple 911 callers told police dispatch a possible vehicle involved was a black sedan with no headlights last seen speeding away from the area.

The shooting victim was able to make it to Francisco Street and Divisadero Street, where he flagged down officers. Police did not report any injuries in connection with the shooting incident.

Police determined the shooting was related to a shoplifting incident at a nearby convenience store and pharmacy. Multiple witnesses gave officers descriptions of the suspect and suspect vehicle that were broadcast over the police radio.

As information continued to develop, a police unit found a unoccupied vehicle matching the suspect vehicle description parked on the 2400 block of Bay Street. Officers also located an individual matching the suspect description around the corner from the vehicle on the 3300 block of Broderick.

The individual was detained without incident and a firearm was recovered from his waistband. After further investigation, officers placed the suspect, identified as 27-year-old San Bruno resident Ryan Beardsley, under arrest.

He was booked into San Francisco County Jail on 15 charges including attempted homicide, assault with a firearm and over a dozen other mostly firearm-related crimes.

While an arrest has been made, this incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the SFPD 24 Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.