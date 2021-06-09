MILPITAS (CBS SF) – A Milpitas couple was arrested Wednesday in connection with a nearly two-year-long human trafficking investigation by police and the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office.

According to authorities, the investigation began in late 2019 when a brothel was discovered in Milpitas. Detectives then discovered additional brothels in Milpitas, Palo Alto and San Jose as part of the operation.

Police said six women were rescued and nearly $2 million was seized.

On Wednesday, authorities arrested 57-year-old David Davies and his wife, 38-year-old Larong Hu. The couple was booked into Santa Clara County Jail on charges of pimping and pandering and felony conspiracy.

The women have been provided services through the group Community Solutions, which provides critical services for human trafficking victims, police said.

The couple are being held on $350,000 bail, police said.

According to jail records, Davies and Hu are scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Anyone who is or knows someone who is the victim of human trafficking should call 911 or contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline by calling 888-373-7888 or by texting 233733.