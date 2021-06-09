SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The driver of a vehicle that went off the side of the road near Lick Observatory on Mount Hamilton was rescued Wednesday after plunging some 300 feet down the mountain, authorities said.
Cal Fire SCU reported the incident at 12:35 p.m. which happened off Mount Hamilton Rd. west of the observatory.
A helicopter was dispatched to the crash scene and the crew “successfully performed the rescue” according to a tweet by Cal Fire SCU.
The driver was being flown to a rendezvous point with a medical helicopter for transport to a hospital. The condition of the driver was not immediately known.
The San Jose Fire Department also responded to the incident.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.