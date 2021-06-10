SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF/BCN) — Marin County Health and Human Services are handing out gift cards to entice residents to get vaccinated this week.
Marin County residents who are vaccinated will receive a $25 gift card to a grocery store while supplies last. The statewide program plans to give $116.5 million in gift cards and cash in June to people who get vaccinated.
This is on top of the residents being entered into the state's Vax for the Win contest, where winners receive $50,000.
According to state data, about 18 million Californians have been vaccinated, or 45% of the population.
Learn more about the county’s incentive program or find a vaccination location at GetVaccinatedMarin.org.