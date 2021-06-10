PACIFICA (BCN) — A female body was found in the water at Pedro Point in Pacifica on Thursday morning and her death is now under investigation, police said.
Pacifica police officers and North County Fire Authority crews responded around 8:45 a.m. to the west end of Pedro Point on a report of a person floating face down in the water and arrived to find the person had washed ashore.READ MORE: VTA Shooting: Personnel Files Of Gunman Released; Colleague Feared He'd 'Go Postal'
Police said the body was clothed and appeared to have been in the water for some time before she was found.READ MORE: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Plans To WFH For At Least Half Of The Next Year
The San Mateo County coroner’s office is working to identify the body. Anyone with information related to the case can call Pacifica police detectives at (650) 738-7314 or provide an anonymous tip by calling (650) 355-4444 and refer to case 21-1471.MORE NEWS: San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin To Enter Alcohol Rehabilitation
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.