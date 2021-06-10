GILROY (CBS SF) — Police in Gilroy on Thursday confirmed the arrest of a felony suspect who fired at officers during a high-speed pursuit Wednesday evening.
According to a release issued by the Gilroy Police Department, on Wednesday, June 9, at about 9 p.m., officers initiated a traffic stop at Luchessa Avenue and Monterey Road on a known wanted subject, 36-year-old Joshua Munoz.READ MORE: Report: Trump Justice Department Seized Records From House Democrats Investigating Russia
Munoz had a variety of outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants for charges including possession of a firearm, resisting arrest, child endangerment, brandishing a weapon, burglary and violation of probation. The suspect failed to yield and led officers on a high-speed pursuit south on Highway 101.
During the pursuit, Munoz held a pistol out of the driver’s side window and fired a round at the pursuing officers, but fortunately no one was struck. Munoz continued southbound to Monterey County where the California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit.READ MORE: COVID Reopening: The Challenge Of Recovering From Pandemic Weight Gain
The suspect continued to waive the gun out of the window as he fled, but eventually lost control of the vehicle and crashed in Salinas at Highway 101 and Laurel Drive. He attempted to flee on foot but was captured by Gilroy and CHP officers.
In addition to the pistol Munoz fired at officers with, he was found to be in possession of a rifle. He was later transported to Santa Clara County Jail where he was booked on multiple charges including attempted murder of a police officer, felony evasion, felon in possession of a firearm and resisting arrest in addition to the multiple outstanding warrants.MORE NEWS: Commission Approves 4.2% Pay Raises For Gov. Gavin Newsom, California Lawmakers
Anyone who has information about Munoz is asked to please contact GPD Detective Silva at 408-846-0335 and refer to case 21-2377. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous may call the department’s tip line at 408-846-0330.