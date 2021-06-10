Policing In Bay AreaSan Francisco Street Response Teams
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Homewood, Homicide, Investigation, Lake Tahoe, North Lake Tahoe, placer county sheriff

HOMEWOOD (CBS 13) — Two people were shot and one of them was killed at a North Lake Tahoe home last weekend, and now authorities are looking for a possible suspect.

Detectives want to talk with a person who was caught on surveillance video walking around a North Lake Tahoe property at the time a 70-year-old man was shot and killed.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Man Dies Following Daytime Shooting in San Francisco's Tenderloin

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, back on June 5, deputies responded to a 911 call at a residence in the Homewood area.

MORE NEWS: COVID Vaccine: Two ‘Vax To Win’ Lottery Winners Miss Chance To Collect $50,000

Read more at CBS13.com>>