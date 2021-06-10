HOMEWOOD (CBS 13) — Two people were shot and one of them was killed at a North Lake Tahoe home last weekend, and now authorities are looking for a possible suspect.
Detectives want to talk with a person who was caught on surveillance video walking around a North Lake Tahoe property at the time a 70-year-old man was shot and killed.READ MORE: UPDATE: Man Dies Following Daytime Shooting in San Francisco's Tenderloin
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, back on June 5, deputies responded to a 911 call at a residence in the Homewood area.
June 5th, deputies responded to a 911 call from a home in Homewood. They arrived and located 70 yo Robert Gary Spohr, who was found deceased as a result of a single gun shot wound. Info on this homicide/any surveillance systems along W Lake Boulevard, call tip line (530) 889-7853 pic.twitter.com/MlsBgvOi3G
