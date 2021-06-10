SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Longtime San Francsico Supervisor Aaron Peskin announced Thursday he was entering alcohol rehabilitation, the news following reported complaints about his behavior at City Hall in recent days.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported Peskin, known for his irascible demeanor, was the subject of complaints from a number of city staffers and elected officials over his alleged inappropriate behavior.

In a statement released Thursday, Peskin said,

“After serious consideration, I have decided to enter into alcohol treatment under the guidance of professionals. I stand by my long legislative and civic record but must also take full responsibility for the tenor that I have struck in my public relationships — for that, I am truly sorry. I’m extremely grateful to my family, colleagues, staff and constituents for their understanding and support as I work through the difficult issues that I’m finally confronting. I take seriously my duties and responsibilities as a community member and public official and remain deeply committed to the issues and legislative agenda that I have pursued on behalf of the people of San Francisco for two decades.”

Peskin was elected District 3 supervisor in 2015 after previously serving two terms from 2001 to 2009. His district includes neighborhoods like Nob Hill, North Beach, Chinatown and the Financial District.

In 2018, Peskin was accused of being intoxicated at the scene of large fire on St. Patrick’s Day fire in North Beach, verbally berating fire department personnel including Fire Chief Joanne Hayes-White and calling on her to resign.

Peskin denied being intoxicated at the time but later apologized for his behavior.