STOCKTON (CBS SF/BCN) — The Stockton Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man early Thursday morning.
Stockton police officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of North California and Flora streets at 12:14 a.m. and arrived to find the young man. Officers and medics attempted life-saving measures, but the man died at the scene. His name hasn’t been released.READ MORE: Man in Critical Condition After Shooting in San Francisco's Tenderloin
Stockton Police spokesman Officer Joseph Silva said investigators do not have any suspect information in the case.READ MORE: AG Bonta, Newsom Announce Appeal To Ruling On State’s Assault Weapon Ban
The Stockton Police Department asked that anyone with information on the case to call their non-emergency line at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.MORE NEWS: NorCal Prison Inmate, 3 Others Charged In $1.2 Million California EDD Fraud Scheme
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.