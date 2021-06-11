SANTA CLARA (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have signed offensive lineman Senio Kelemete to a one-year deal.
The 49ers waived offensive lineman Justin Skule with an injury designation Friday to make room on the roster.
Kelemete was originally drafted by Arizona in the fifth round in 2012 and has played 88 games in nine seasons with the Cardinals, New Orleans and Houston.
Kelemete played 14 games with five starts for Houston last season.
Skule was a sixth-round pick in 2019. He has played 31 games the past two years but went down with a torn ACL in practice on Monday.
