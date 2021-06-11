PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — A car in Pittsburg was hit by a fusillade of bullets Thursday night, injuring the driver, police said.
Pittsburg police said officers heard multiple gunshots in the area of Frontage Road and Crestview Drive. As officers arrived, a man pulled his vehicle in front of officers patrol vehicles to report he had been shot.READ MORE: UPDATE: Driver Killed in Street Racing Crash in South San Jose
Officers found his car had been riddled with bullets, with more than 10 rounds hitting the vehicle. One of the bullets had hit the driver on his right hip, police said.READ MORE: 3.5 Earthquake Near Watsonville Shakes Southern Santa Clara, Santa Cruz Counties
Additional officers responded to the area and located a crime scene near the Lido Square/Crestview apartment complex where investigators found multiple shell casings of various calibers.
There was no suspect information or word on the status of the victim.MORE NEWS: Bay Area Mountain Lions Increasingly Spotted In Residential Areas