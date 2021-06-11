MEADOW VISTA (CBS13) — Deputies say a suspect apparently broke into a Placer County home and then took a shower, only to be confronted by the homeowner armed with a shotgun.
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, back on June 3 just before 11 p.m., a homeowner reported that they were watching TV in a bedroom when they heard the water running.READ MORE: Feds Restore $929 Million In California High-Speed Rail Funding Revoked By Trump Administration
They then went to see why the water was running and noticed broken glass by their front door.
Acting quickly, the homeowner’s spouse then grabbed a shotgun and went to check the bathroom. Inside, they found 25-year-old Elk Grove resident Carrola Tiago-Freitas taking a shower.READ MORE: Jet Blue Returns To Mineta San Jose International Airport With Non-Stop Service To Boston
Tiago-Freitas was held at gunpoint until deputies arrived and he was soon arrested.
Deputies believe Tiago-Freitas broke into the home by throwing a ceramic rabbit he found on the lawn through a window. For some reason, he then decided to get in the shower.MORE NEWS: COVID Vaccines: 5 More Bay Area Residents Win $50,000 In 2nd 'Vax For The Win' Lottery Drawing
Tiago-Freitas is now facing residential burglary charges.