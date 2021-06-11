SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — It’s not a parade but this year’s Pride Celebration roared into San Francisco Friday evening, punctuated by the rumble of motorcycles from Dykes on Bikes, on the first-ever Pride Movie Night at Oracle Park.

“We kinda thought for a minute it was all a big pipe dream and this would never happen,” said S.F. Pride executive director Fred Lopez.

The just-released film adaptation of the Tony Award-winning musical “In The Heights” played on the giant screen in center field.

As people made their way past the rainbow-wrapped palm trees at Willie Mays Plaza outside the park, it was hard not to consider how celebrating Pride in this place would have been almost unthinkable even a few years ago.

“I can’t believe that Pride is large enough to take a stadium,” said Yolanda Franco-Clausen of San Jose. “It used to not even fit in a small bar and now we have enough people to fill up a stadium. That’s a big deal!”

The evening featured Cheer SF, dancers and drag queens as well as an address from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“It’s exciting to be able to go out with your friends and do something again,” said Jeff Beck.

On couches, blankets in the outfield and in the stands, the Pride party was back in the city by the bay.

“We work year-round to make sure we can do something that is just as special as the people of San Francisco,” Lopez said.