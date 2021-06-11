SAN JOSE (BCN) — JetBlue Airways returned to Mineta San Jose International Airport on Thursday with daily nonstop services to Boston Logan International Airport.
This flight is JetBlue’s only nonstop flight from San Jose. The airline had temporarily discontinued its service from the San Jose airport in April 2020 because of travel declines during the pandemic.READ MORE: Feds Restore $929 Million In California High-Speed Rail Funding Revoked By Trump Administration
The nonstop flight to Boston is Mineta San Jose International Airport’s first long-haul service resuming since the start of the pandemic.
“We’re pleased to welcome the return of this nonstop service to Boston and thank our partners at JetBlue for this renewed investment,” Mineta San Jose International Airport Director John Aitken said.
Aitken said the airport staff has been working hard to keep their airport safe throughout the pandemic.READ MORE: COVID Vaccines: 5 More Bay Area Residents Win $50,000 In 2nd 'Vax For The Win' Lottery Drawing
“Resuming daily, long-haul service symbolizes a welcome return to normalcy,” Aitken said. “We look forward seeing more travelers in our terminals as offerings continue to expand.”
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.MORE NEWS: Emeryville Man Killed In Richmond Shooting; Over 40 Shell Casings Found