KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will be providing KPIX 5 users with a weekly weekend tip list of Bay Area entertainment, music, film and online entertainment.

MOVIE: IN THE HEIGHTS

Friday 6:30pm, Oracle Park

This explosion of music & dance & unbridled joy is the summer shot-in-the-arm we all need. In New York’s Washington Heights, bodega owner Usnavi (Anthony Ramos) plans his move back to his family’s ancestral home in the Dominican Republic to set up a beach bar, but is distracted by wannabe fashion designer Vanessa (Melissa Barrera). During a summer heat wave, a blackout and winning lottery ticket will change his life and that of many of his neighbours. Lin Manuel Miranda penned the original stage script, Bay Area’s Jon Chiu directed. The movie is being screened at Oracle Park tonight & tomorrow night (as Justin reported) as part of San Francisco Giants LGBTQ+ Movie Nights .

sfpride.org/movienight

MOVIE: EVERYBODY’S TAKING ABOUT JAMIE

Saturday 6:30pm, Oracle Park

Inspired by true events, it’s the film adaptation of the award-winning hit musical from London’s West End, about Jamie New (newcomer Max Harwood), a teenager in a blue-collar English town with a dream of life on stage. While his classmates plan their livelihoods after graduation, Jamie contemplates revealing his secret career ambition as a fierce and proud drag queen. His best friend Pritti (Lauren Patel) and his loving mom (Sarah Lancashire) shower him with endless support while local drag legend Miss Loco Chanelle (Richard E. Grant) mentors him toward his debut stage performance. The screening is in cooperation with the Frameline Film Festival and the San Francisco Giants. Head to the site for tickets.

surveymonkey.com/r/FL-PrideMovieNight

DOC: LIKE A ROLLING STONE

Monday 6pm

For a generation of musicians or bands in the late sixties & seventies, a mark of making it was to have a story written about you in Rolling Stone Magazine by Ben Fong-Torres. Carlos Santana was just one of hundreds of musicians interviewed by Ben during his illustrious 12-year stint as writer and later editor at the world’s most popular music magazine. Now Ben IS the story in a new documentary “Like A Rolling Stone – the Life & Times of Ben Fong-Torres.” The first public screening happens Monday as part of the Tribeca Film Festival. Be among the first to enjoy this personal story of a brilliant writer whose passion and curiosity kept his byline in print and his face and voice on TV & Radio for six decades … and he is not done yet. A must-see doc about an iconic Asian American journalist, a graduate of San Francisco State University who broke the mold and paved the way for so many who followed, including Cameron Crowe. Ben has dedicated his life to journalism and broadcasting but as the doc shows he always put family first. He made a lot of people famous, too, and now his story of being “almost” famous is being told. I am proud to call him a neighbor, mentor and friend. Enjoy the film with cameos by Elton John, Annie Leibovitz, Steve Martin, and – ooh did I mention – I also appear briefly in the film. Bravo, Ben. Thanks for the music memories. WOW – what a ride!!

tribecafilm.com/films/like-a-rolling-stone-the-life-times-of-ben-fong-torres-2021

PIN FOR A CAUSE: ARE YOU VAXXY?

San Francisco artist Jason Dilley has created a special pin inspired by the recent wave of vaccinations – the pin says “I am VAXXY” r u? Proceeds from the pin are going to help vaccinate people in foreign parts through the COVAX program of the United Nations. The pin would make for a great gift that Jason hopes people will purchase for first responders, doctors & nurses and people working the front lines. I am VAXXY and I am proud to say so. The pins are $10 and are available here:

iamvaxxy.com

MUSIC : STERN GROVE LEDISI

Sunday June 20th

Oakland native Ledisi Is the opening act for the Stern Grove Music Festival, launching a week from Sunday for 10 Sundays through the end of August.

Picnic tables for groups of 10 for all shows. Individual spots are available via the Stern Grove web site. Others acts coming up include Joan Jett, Fritz & The Tantrums, X & the closing show features for top Bay Area talent Tower of Power & Too Short.

cbsloc.al/3w7zzMF

PRIDE: SF GETS PROUD

No city does Pride quite like San Francisco, everywhere you turn there is a rainbow flag reminding us of the fight for equality & the struggle that continues. For all things LGBTQ+ and PRIDE related venture to the SF PRIDE web site.

sfpride.org

Please email me: liamsf@aol.com

Follow me on socials @liammayclem

Happy PRIDE month !!