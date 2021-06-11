Pride 2021:Ticket Info for Pride 2021 Movie Night At Oracle Park
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Brush Fire, Fire, Highway 101, Marin City, Marin County, Sausalito

MARIN COUNTY (CBS SF) – Firefighters in Marin County contained a small brush fire that broke out near Sausalito Friday afternoon.

According to the Southern Marin Fire Protection District, the fire was first reported near southbound Highway 101 near the Rodeo Avenue exit shortly after 2 p.m.

KPIX 5 reporter Andrea Nakano recorded this video from the fire scene.

The fire prompted brief closures of both directions of the highway during the afternoon commute.

Firefighters said the fire was under control shortly before 3 p.m. Officials said to expect residual traffic delays through the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.