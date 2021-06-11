MARIN COUNTY (CBS SF) – Firefighters in Marin County contained a small brush fire that broke out near Sausalito Friday afternoon.
According to the Southern Marin Fire Protection District, the fire was first reported near southbound Highway 101 near the Rodeo Avenue exit shortly after 2 p.m.
KPIX 5 reporter Andrea Nakano recorded this video from the fire scene.
The fire prompted brief closures of both directions of the highway during the afternoon commute.
Fire in #MarinCity. Smoke is blowing towards Sausalito and traffic is stopped on NB 101. @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/ldy5gpoa2p
— Andrea Nakano (@AndreaKPIX) June 11, 2021
Firefighters said the fire was under control shortly before 3 p.m. Officials said to expect residual traffic delays through the area.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.