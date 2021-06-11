Pride 2021:Pride 2021 Movie Night At San Francisco’s Oracle Park
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Police in San Francisco arrested a man late Thursday night in connection with a deadly shooting in the city’s Tenderloin neighborhood earlier in the day.

According to authorities, the suspect is connected to a fatal shooting in the area of Market and Jones streets around 10:10 a.m.

Responding officers found a man, later identified as 43-year-old Howard Dixon of San Francisco, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Dixon was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but later died.

Scene of shooting at Market and Jones in San Francisco on June 10, 2021. (CBS)

Police said homicide investigators took over the case and released a crime alert to officers to help locate and identify the suspect.

Around 11:55 p.m. Thursday, police said officers with the Narcotics Detail found the suspect near 8th and Howard Streets, several blocks away from the shooting scene. The suspect, identified as 49-year-old Leonard Lee Colvin of San Francisco was booked into the county jail on suspicion of murder.

Police said Colvin was on parole for a previous conviction of voluntary manslaughter.

According to jail records, Colvin is being held without bail. It was not immediately known when he would appear in court.