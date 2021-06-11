MENLO PARK (BCN) – A 17-year-old Stockton girl was arrested Thursday after allegedly slashing a man with a knife after he had used an internet service to have a female escort come to his home in Menlo Park, police said.
Menlo Park police responded May 30 to a home in the 1100 block of Pine Street where the victim reported being cut in the back of his head by some sort of knife by the girl, who stole cash as she left the home.READ MORE: COVID Vaccines: More Bay Area Winners Announced In 2nd 'Vax For The Win' Lottery Drawing
The man was treated at a hospital and later released.READ MORE: Vegetation Fire Burns in Novato Near Big Rock Ridge
Investigators were able to identify the girl and on Thursday conducted an undercover operation in San Leandro that led to her arrest. She was taken back to Menlo Park and then booked into a juvenile detention center on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and robbery.
Her name is not being released because she is a juvenile.MORE NEWS: Overturned Tractor Trailer Spills Logs on Eastbound I-80 in Pinole, Closing Lanes
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.