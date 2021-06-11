Pride 2021:Ticket Info for Pride 2021 Movie Night At Oracle Park
Filed Under:DUI, Fatal accident, San Jose News

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — One person is dead and two others are injured Friday evening after a vehicle crashed into an outdoor dining area of a sports bar and restaurant, according to the San Jose police department.

Police said a vehicle crashed into the outdoor dining area of the Agave Sports Bar, located in the 500 block of West Alma Avenue.

Of the three people injured, one person was in critical condition. That individual eventually succumbed to his or her injuries at a local hospital, police said.

The driver of the vehicle has been arrested for suspected alcohol influence.

There were no further details as of 10:30 p.m.

