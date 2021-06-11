VALLEJO (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol on Thursday announced a suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred Sunday on Interstate Highway 80.

Stoney Curtis, 58, of Vallejo, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, and shooting at an occupied vehicle, according to the CHP.

On Sunday at 6:04 p.m., CHP officers responded to a hit-and-run collision in the area of westound Highway 80 just west of Magazine Street.

Responding officers located an abandoned vehicle and discovered the vehicle had been the target of a shooting.

The driver of the vehicle had fled the scene.

Investigators were able to obtain video of the shooting from cameras of another party that was traveling in the area at the time, according to the CHP.

Detectives were able to identify the suspect as Curtis, a search warrant was served, and he was taken into custody without incident.

The shooting is still being investigated, according to the CHP.

