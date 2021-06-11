PINOLE (CBS SF) — CHP issued a severe traffic alert late Friday morning after an injury accident involving a tractor trailer spilled large logs onto lanes of eastbound I-80 in Pinole.
The 511.org Twitter account first posted about the crash west of Fitzgerald Drive shortly before 10 a.m.
Traffic Collision With Injuries and Overturned Tractor Trailer on Eastbound I-80 West of Fitzgerald Dr in Pinole. Right and Center Lanes Blocked. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h
It initially blocked the right and center lanes of traffic, but by about a half an hour later, just the right lane was blocked, according to authorities.
However, at about 10:50 a.m., CHP tweeted that lanes 3,4 and 5 were temporarily being closed as crews worked to clear out the large logs being transported by the truck.
TRAFFIC ADVISORY – TEMPORARY LANE CLOSURE FOR OVERTURNED CONTAINER BEING HAULED ON I-80 EB
Interstate 80 eastbound, at Richmond Parkway. Lanes 3, 4, and 5 are temporarily blocked while Caltrans works on clearing lanes after a container overturned; spilling large logs into lanes. pic.twitter.com/Y59gGuUMfi
The Richmond Parkway on-ramp to eastbound I-80 was also closed by the crash.
Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.