PINOLE (CBS SF) — CHP issued a severe traffic alert late Friday morning after an injury accident involving a tractor trailer spilled large logs onto lanes of eastbound I-80 in Pinole.

The 511.org Twitter account first posted about the crash west of Fitzgerald Drive shortly before 10 a.m.

It initially blocked the right and center lanes of traffic, but by about a half an hour later, just the right lane was blocked, according to authorities.

However, at about 10:50 a.m., CHP tweeted that lanes 3,4 and 5 were temporarily being closed as crews worked to clear out the large logs being transported by the truck.

The Richmond Parkway on-ramp to eastbound I-80 was also closed by the crash.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.