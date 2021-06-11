SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Several more Bay Area residents are $50,000 richer after the state announced the second group of prize winners in the “Vax for the Win” drawing on Friday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom hosted the draw on a visit to San Diego County on Friday, where he also spoke to one of the winners from last week’s drawing.

“Californians are ready to come roaring back, they’ve proven that by getting vaccinated and helping our state keep COVID-19 transmission rates at record-breaking lows,” Newsom said Friday.

While Newsom was in Southern California, officials drew the second group of 15 winners at California Lottery headquarters in Sacramento. The winners were picked among more than 21 million eligible Californians who received at least one dose of vaccine.

Winners from the Bay Area included residents from Alameda, San Francisco and San Mateo counties. Two winners were picked from Santa Clara County.

Additional winners live in Fresno, Kern, Monterey, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, Sacramento and San Diego counties.

In last week’s drawing, six Bay Area residents were picked for $50,000 prizes.

Before Friday’s draw, Newsom spoke to 17-year-old Nancy Gutierrez, a high school junior who was one of the $50,000 winners. Gutierrez said she booked the appointments for both her and her parents, and all three received their shots last month.

When asked how she found out about winning the $50,000 prize, Gutierrez said, “They called my Mom and my Mom came in and said, ‘Nancy, you won’t believe it.’ We didn’t believe it at the beginning, but after I think a few more phone calls, okay, I think this might be true.”

The 17-year-old urged people, particularly the young, to get their COVID-19 shots. “I think most of us want life to go back to normal and getting the vaccine will definitely help that,” Gutierrez said.

Newsom announced the “Vax for the Win” campaign last month, aimed at boosting vaccinations ahead of the state’s full reopening next week.

According to the governor’s office, over 2 million doses have been administered since the start of the incentive program and 700,000 Californians have begun the vaccination process. Newsom said Friday that California has become the 12th state that surpassed President Joe Biden’s goal of 70% of adults receiving at least one vaccine dose before July 4.

Some Bay Area counties have performed better than the 70% goal, with San Francisco announcing 80% of adults having received at least one dose and possibly nearing herd immunity.

On Tuesday, when the state officially lifts most COVID-19 capacity, social distancing and mask rules, 10 Californians will be selected for $1.5 million prizes. Also as part of the Vax for the Win program, California is also providing $100 million in $50 prepaid or grocery cards for up to 2 million newly-vaccinated people.

During Friday’s briefing, Newsom announced even more incentives for the vaccinated, including free tacos at participating Taco Bell restaurants on Tuesday to customers who show their vaccination card.

All Californians 12 and older who have received one dose have been entered into the drawings, but must complete their doses to claim their winnings. Winners ages 12-17 will have their money placed in a savings account until they turn 18.