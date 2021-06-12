WINDSOR (CBS SF) — Two 15-year-olds were wounded and the alleged teen gunman in custody after a Friday evening shooting near Windsor’s Michael Hall Park.

The Sonoma County Sheriff Department said its dispatch center received multiple 911 calls around 5:51 p.m. reporting gunfire in the 400 block of Jane Dr.

The callers reported hearing multiple gunshots and seeing people running from the park. A black sedan was also seen leaving the area shortly after the shooting.

A Windsor police officer responding to the call stopped a vehicle matching the description in the 9200 block of Old Redwood Hwy.

Inside he found two fifteen-year-old victims who had been shot. One juvenile was shot in the abdomen, and the second was shot in the arm. Both juveniles were transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, who was later identified as a 15-year old male resident of Windsor, was seen running from the park towards Jessica Dr.

A Sonoma County Sheriff’s sergeant located the suspect and took him into custody without incident. The names of the victims and the suspect are being withheld because of their ages.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional information will be released at this time.