WINDSOR (CBS SF) — Two teenage boys were shot Friday evening in Windsor, an incorporated Sonoma County town, and a suspect has been taken into custody, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said.

Witnesses reported multiple gunshots near Michael Hall Park, a neighborhood park in the 400 block of Jane Drive, around 6 p.m. Friday, the sheriff’s office said. People ran from the park, and a black sedan left the area shortly after the shooting.

A Windsor police officer stopped a vehicle matching the sedan’s description on Old Redwood Highway and found two 15-year-old boys who had been shot, the sheriff’s office said. One was shot in the abdomen, the other in the arm.

Both were taken to the hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, according to the sheriff’s office.

Witnesses reported seeing the suspect, a 15-year-old Windsor boy, running from the park. A sheriff’s sergeant took him into custody at the 9300 block of Jessica Drive.

The investigation of the shooting is ongoing, the sheriff’s office said.

