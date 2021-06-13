WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — A 53-year-old man was found dead in a homeless encampment on state property between northbound Interstate 680 and the BART tracks in Walnut Creek on Sunday afternoon, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said.
CHP Officer Brandon Correia said the reporting party, who contacted police at 3:45 p.m. Sunday, said he was living in the encampment south of Treat Boulevard and west of Jones Road and had found a friend who also lived there dead.
The cause of the death and whether it occurred under suspicious circumstances remained under investigation.
The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Coroner's Office is handling the release of the man's identity.
Anyone who has information regarding his death is asked to contact Contra Costa CHP in Martinez at (925) 646-4980.