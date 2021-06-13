SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) — One person has died and a second suffered serious injuries in separate early Sunday morning stabbings in San Jose.
Police posted on social media that officers responded about 1:45 a.m. to a report of a stabbing in the 1700 block of Story Road in East San Jose.
Upon arrival, officers found a man with life-threatening injuries. The victim's condition was stabilized, he was transported to the hospital and was expected to survive.
Then at about 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a stabbing report near Donizetti Court in North San Jose.
Upon arrival, they found a man with life-threatening wounds which proved to be fatal. The man's name has not been released. His death is the city's 21st homicide of the year.
No suspects have been arrested and police have not released any information about motives in either incident.