SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Firefighters are on the scene of a two-alarm fire in the 600 block of Odd Fellows Way (also known as Stevenson Street), an alley off Seventh Street just south of Market Street, according to a tweet posted by San Francisco Firefighters Local 798.
Firefighters are asking citizens to avoid the area.
Citizen App video shows firefighters battling the blaze in a building just across the street from the Civic Center BART station.
The fire is causing delays along the 1-B and O-B Muni lines wich are now being rerouted.
