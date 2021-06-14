ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — Police in Antioch on Monday confirmed the arrest of three suspects in connection with an attempted home-invasion robbery early Sunday morning that left one victim injured after being shot.

On Sunday morning shortly after 4 a.m., Antioch police officers responded to a call about a person shot on the 100 block of Hillside Road. Arriving officers found a 19-year-old male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound inside a home.

Officers immediately administered first aid and called for paramedics. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was treated for his injuries and is in stable condition, police said.

According to authorities, evidence at the scene indicated several suspects forced their way into the house and were confronted by the victim and other family members before one of the suspects shot the 19-year-old victim. None of the other family members at the home were injured by gunfire.

Following what appeared to be a botched, home-invasion robbery, the suspects fled from the scene. During the shooting investigation, a 23-year-old male San Pablo resident was dropped off at a local hospital with multiple stab wounds. Officers arrived at the hospital and contacted the injured subject as well as an additional 20-year-old male Richmond resident at the emergency room. Police determined both males were suspects from the home invasion robbery.

The 23-year-old male was treated for stab wounds and is expected to survive. Authorities did not say how the suspect sustained the stab wounds or if the injuries were related to the earlier attempted robbery.

Antioch Police Department’s crime scene investigators and violent crimes detectives took over the investigation and were able to identify a third suspect, a 22-year-old male San Pablo resident. The suspect was located in Richmond and arrested.

Police said the investigation into the crime remains active, and evidence is being collected and evaluated. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-

2441, or Detective Bledsoe at 925-779-6884. Individuals may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.