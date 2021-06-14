SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – Fire crews responded Monday morning to a West of Twin Peaks neighborhood near Edgehill Mountain in San Francisco, where a 40-foot tree fell on a house.
No injuries have been reported at the home, located on Edgehill Way, fire officials said.
A building inspector has been sent to the scene, the San Francisco Fire Department said on social media about 8:45 a.m.
As of 1:37 p.m., crews continued to clear the tree from the home.
Thanks to #YOURSFFD and our partnering agencies we are making progress on clearing this non-injury tree into a house on Edge Hill. https://t.co/fgHfZiVxED pic.twitter.com/L0eJu50DLU
— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) June 14, 2021
The public is asked to avoid the area.
