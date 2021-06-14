COVID Vaccinations: Get Vaccinated, Win Trips, Prizes, Free Food And Discounted Sports Swag
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – Fire crews responded Monday morning to a West of Twin Peaks neighborhood near Edgehill Mountain in San Francisco, where a 40-foot tree fell on a house.

No injuries have been reported at the home, located on Edgehill Way, fire officials said.

A building inspector has been sent to the scene, the San Francisco Fire Department said on social media about 8:45 a.m.

Crews remove a tree that crashed into a home near Edgehill Mountain in San Francisco on June 14, 2021. (SFFD)

As of 1:37 p.m., crews continued to clear the tree from the home.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

