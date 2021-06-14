ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) — Authorities have identified two teenage girls who were killed Saturday evening when their Mercedes Coupe careened out of control and crashed.

The vehicle slammed into trees and street signs on Golf Course Drive in Rohnert Park Saturday night, authorities said.

Rohnert Park police said their dispatch center received multiple 911 calls regarding the collision on Golf Course Drive at Roberts Lake Road at around 9:25 p.m.

The initial report indicated there were two people in the car with major injuries.

The first officer arrived on scene within minutes and located a 2018 Mercedes Coupe on its side with major damage. The driver was deceased and a passenger was suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Additional support arrived on scene, but unfortunately the passenger also died from her injuries.

Authorities on Monday announced the identities of the two teens. 17-year-old San Rafael resident Lorena Recendez-Martinez was driving the vehicle and 16-year-old Los Angeles resident Amada Guadalupe Salinas-Agular was a passenger in the 2018 Mercedes Benz Coupe, according to public safety officials.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision.

Investigators believe the Mercedes was travelling at a high rate of speed west on Golf Course Drive when it struck the right curb while trying to negotiate the curve in the roadway.

The car then jumped over the curb and hit two street signs and two trees, ultimately hitting a traffic signal and coming to rest.

Based on the evidence as well as statements from an eye witness to the collision it was a solo crash.

The roadway was closed for approximately 3.5 hours while investigators collected evidence and statements.