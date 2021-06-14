CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) — San Jose police took to social media Monday, remembering officer Michael Katherman, who died in a traffic collision in 2016.

The department tweeted Katherman died when his motorcycle collided with a minivan at North 10th and Horning streets. Bay City News mistakenly moved a news story that was shared on this page that the fatal collision took place Monday.

Katherman was headed north on his motorcycle on June 14, 2016 when he collided with a southbound minivan. The man driving was attempting to make a left turn onto eastbound Horning Street when the collision occurred.

A Good Samaritan who witnessed the crash stopped to help, using Katherman’s radio to summon paramedics to the scene. Katherman was transported to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

He was an 11-year veteran of the department and the father of two children.

Katherman was the thirteenth San Jose Police officer to die in the line of duty.

