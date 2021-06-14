SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) — San Jose police took to social media Monday, remembering officer Michael Katherman, who died in a traffic collision in 2016.
The department tweeted Katherman died when his motorcycle collided with a minivan at North 10th and Horning streets. Bay City News mistakenly moved a news story that was shared on this page that the fatal collision took place Monday.
On June 14, 2016, Officer Michael Katherman was fatally injured when his police motorcycle collided with a minivan at North 10th and Horning streets.
Officer Katherman was the thirteenth San Jose Police Officer to die in the line of duty. pic.twitter.com/7td6C0zhFs
— San Jose Police Dept (@SanJosePD) June 14, 2021
Katherman was headed north on his motorcycle on June 14, 2016 when he collided with a southbound minivan. The man driving was attempting to make a left turn onto eastbound Horning Street when the collision occurred.
A Good Samaritan who witnessed the crash stopped to help, using Katherman’s radio to summon paramedics to the scene. Katherman was transported to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
He was an 11-year veteran of the department and the father of two children.
Katherman was the thirteenth San Jose Police officer to die in the line of duty.
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report