CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (CBS SF) – With the state set to fully reopen, Contra Costa Health Services (CCHS) is now offering a mobile COVID-19 vaccination service that will come out to local businesses by request.
CCHS officials said any organization or business in the county can request their mobile health van when five or more members of a group want to receive their vaccine. After making a request online, the van will be on site to provide free vaccinations within one week.READ MORE: Heat Wave To Bake Bay Area, California With Some Temps Reaching Triple Digits
While requests for the mobile vaccination service are limited to businesses and groups in the county, health officials will vaccinate anyone eligible, regardless of where they live.
County officials launched the service as the state is set to lift most COVID-19 restrictions on capacity, social distancing and masks as of Tuesday.READ MORE: UPDATE: Forward Progress of Brush Fire Near San Jose's Coyote Creek Stopped
“If you do not already have the best protection available against COVID-19, now is the time to get a vaccine. We will come to you,” said deputy health officer Dr. Ori Tzvieli.
Along with the mobile vaccination service, Contra Costa Health Services is offering vaccines at numerous sites throughout the county. A full list can be found here.MORE NEWS: VIDEO: Restaurant Worker Robbed At Gunpoint In San Pablo; Suspect Arrested, Gunman Sought
As of Sunday, more than 757,000 county residents 12 years and older, or 76.6%, have received at least one dose of vaccine. Nearly 684,400 eligible Contra Costa residents are fully vaccinated.