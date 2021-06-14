SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — In a effort to continue California’s path toward herd immunity from the coronavirus, Gov. Gavin Newsom has unveiled a variety of incentives designed to encourage state residents to get a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The incentives are tied to Tuesday’s California’s COVID Independence Day when officials completely reopen the state, lifting the remaining restrictions put into place to stem the pandemic.

Last week, California saw a 13 percent increase in vaccinations, becoming one of the only states in the country to achieve a week-over-week surge. It’s the kind of positive momentum Newsom wants to maintain.

“Californians are ready to come roaring back, they’ve proven that by getting vaccinated and helping our state keep COVID-19 transmission rates at record-breaking lows,” Newson said in a news release.

On Tuesday, officials will select 10 Californians who will receive $1.5 million each in its largest vaccine bonus lottery.

Since the state’s “Vax for the Win” launched, roughly 2 million vaccine doses have been reported, including over 700,000 Californians newly starting their vaccination process.

To date, California has administered nearly 40 million vaccines, 15.9 million more than any other state, and surpassed President Joe Biden’s goal a month early – over 70 percent of Californians 18 and older have received at least one dose.

“California is on track for a safe reopening thanks in large part to the efforts of so many residents who have done their part in getting vaccinated,” said Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer. “We know there remain Californians who need to take this step.”

Newsom has also announced that the state is partnering with Taco Bell, Chipotle, the Los Angeles Clippers, the Golden State Warriors and the Team LA Store at STAPLES Center — on additional incentives.

On Tuesday:

Taco Bell will shell out free seasoned beef Nacho Cheese Doritos® Locos Tacos to customers who show their COVID-19 vaccination card at a participating California Taco Bell location, limit one per customer while supplies last.

Chipotle will also thank Californians with a free topping, or equivalent side serving, of Queso Blanco with the purchase of any full-priced entrée item in participating Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants.

The Los Angeles Clippers are giving vaccinated fans a 15 percent discount in their online store

The Golden State Warriors will provide a 20 percent discount at the Warriors Shop in the Chase Center

The Team LA Store at STAPLES Center will offer a 15 percent discount.

All three of the sports incentives will run from June 15 through June 20.

Newsom also unveiled a new “Vax for the Win California Dream Vacations” giveaway on Monday.

“From California’s coastlines to our theme parks to our breath-taking national forests, our state’s diverse terrain and unique communities make us the envy of the world when it comes to tourism,” he said. “As we move forward to a post-pandemic life, our tourism sector is expected to come roaring back – making us, once again, a global leader in hospitality and leisure.”

Vaccinated Californians will be eligible to win:

Discover the Best of Anaheim package for four

Greater Palm Spring Luxury package for two

Premium Los Angeles Experience for four

San Diego Beach Dream Vacation for four

San Diego Downtown Dream Vacation for four

San Francisco “Our Gate Is Open” Welcome Package for four

Californians who have not gotten vaccinated yet are encouraged to go to myturn.ca.gov or call (833) 422-4255 to schedule their appointment, or go to myturn.ca.gov/clinic to find a walk-in clinic in their county.