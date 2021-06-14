SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The gradual reopening of California has been going on for months, but in 48 hours our COVID-19 world will look a lot different.

Most restrictions will be lifted come June 15th. It’s the reopening for California and a sign of things getting back to normal.

But for many businesses it’s still a battle to survive.

Lifting restrictions is a major step in getting members back in the gym, as Alex Fitness in the Castro prepares for more of its patrons to return.

“We’re not sure if it will or not,” said Harry Breaux of Alex Fitness. “We’ll wait and see but probably a lot of gyms are hoping the same thing.”

Inside gyms, capacity and mask regulations for fully vaccinated will be lifted. But individuals and businesses can still set their own limitations if they choose.

At Solano Junction in Albany, it’s a moment 15 months in the making.

“Barely surviving, it was hard for us to survive and now business is picking up,” said Lila Neupane.

“Really excited about the reopening. We can seat more people,” said Praveena Shrestha.

In school settings, it’s still masks on for now, but that could change by the fall.

For the A’s and Giants, it’s full capacity starting June 22nd with fans encouraged to wear masks, but not required. But on public transportation and at airports, masks will be required until at least mid-September.

For Harry Breaux, an AIDS survivor, living through an epidemic, and now a pandemic has changed him in so many ways.

“We rallied to help each other whereas in COVID, we rallied to stay away from each other,” said Breaux. “I’m looking forward to welcoming a normal life back.”

As most restrictions will be lifted June 15, stricter workplace rules will remain in effect for employees until at least June 28th.

CAL OSHA, the state regulators for workplace settings, is set to meet again later this week.