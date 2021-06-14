SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Bay Area and the state were set to sizzle this week with forecast temperatures in the triple digits in some inland areas, bringing with it ever-increasing fire danger, forecasters predicted.

Tuesday will see the start of a warming trend that will likely peak on Thursday with Wednesday through Friday being the hottest days of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

A ridge of high pressure currently over the four corners region is expected expand westward into California and bring with it temperatures that could reach as high as 110 degrees in the Central Valley, the weather service said.

Onshore winds are expected to be strong enough that to help keep coastal areas from experiencing the worst of the heat. However, locations such as the Diablo Range, East Bay interior valleys, East Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys, North Bay Mountains, San Benito County, and the Santa Lucia Range are expected to see upper 90s to around 105 degrees by Wednesday afternoon.

“Inland locations will experience temperatures 20 degrees above average,” said KPIX 5 meteorologist Darren Peck. “Closer to the bay — Oakland, for example — will only be 10 degrees above average. Still warm but not as intense. This is thanks to the marine layer still exerting an influence for those parts of the bay with direct access to a sea breeze.”

An Excessive Heat Watch has already been announced for the Thursday morning through Saturday evening for the Sacramento Valley, San Joaquin Valley and Solano County.

With the lingering heat and dry conditions, the weather service was also warning of increased fire danger.

“Onshore flow will be moderately strong on Wednesday resulting in gusty winds near the coast and any interior gaps or passes,” the weather service said. “Hot, dry and potentially gusty winds would allow fires to spread.”

On Saturday, the California Independent System Operator issued a Heat Bulletin in advance of high temperatures.

“It is still too early to know the precise impact that … high temperatures will have on the electric grid,” the agency said in a news release. “But ISO is closely monitoring conditions and the anticipated increase in demand for electricity and will issue additional public notifications as warranted.”