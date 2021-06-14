SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — A family was tearfully reunited with their beloved Yorkshire Terrier Sunday, days after the pup was stolen during a brazen San Francisco vehicle break-in.

San Francisco police said that officers received information about the location of the dog and investigators from the Burglary Detail where able to retrieve the terrier around 2 p.m. in Oakland.

Leo, a 10-year-old Yorkshire Terrier, was taken from inside a parked Lexus sedan that was broken into at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday near North Point and Powell streets at Fisherman’s Wharf.

Leo’s owners told investigators that when they returned to the car, they noticed the window was broken and Leo and the dog carrier he was in were missing. The suspects also stole a suitcase.

The couple who owns Leo told KPIX that they were visiting San Francisco to celebrate their 12th anniversary.

“I felt like a part of my heart just fell in my stomach. And I thought, ‘He must be so scared. Where is he? Are they taking care of him?'” said owner Jacqueline Zavala-Lee. “I didn’t even notice the luggage was missing at first. I just started running around and screaming for Leo.”

Over the weekend, the distraught couple announced they were offering a $1,000 reward for Leo’s safe return.

No arrests have been made at this time, police said.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.