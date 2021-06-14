SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man was shot in San Francisco’s South Park neighborhood in the South of Market District Monday afternoon and a suspect was being sought, police said.
The shooting happened on the unit block of South Park St. at around 11:22 a.m. San Francisco police said officers responding to reports of a shooting found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
At least one car appeared to be damaged in a crash within the area cordoned off by crime scene tape.
The victim was not identified and police did not have any information on a suspect or details on the shooting as of Monday afternoon.
Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.