SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) – On the eve of the full reopening of California’s economy, health officials in Marin County announced there are zero COVID-19 patients in county hospitals for the first time in over a year.
According to Marin Health & Human Services, the last time there were zero hospitalized coronavirus patients in the county was on May 3, 2020, during the first shelter-in-place order and before a surge in cases last summer, a stretch of 407 days.
The milestone comes as nearly nine in 10 eligible Marin County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, one of the highest rates in California.
Officials said over the last two months, most cases and all deaths from COVID-19 in Marin County were among the unvaccinated.
“The pattern couldn’t be clearer that vaccinations protect us,” said Marin public health officer Dr. Matt Willis. “We’re seeing the benefits in preventing the most serious illnesses and is another reason why we feel ready to move forward with reopening our local economy.”
As of Monday, 80% of Marin residents 12 and older have completed their vaccine series, according to the county's vaccine dashboard.
Health officials are offering a series of mobile vaccination clinics to inoculate the remaining 11% of Marin County residents. Vaccine locations can be found by visiting GetVaccinatedMarin.org.