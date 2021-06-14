SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A weather computer failure caused delays and cancellations for Southwest Airlines flights, Monday night.
According to a statement from Southwest, several hundred flights were impacted at airports across the country, including San Francisco and Oakland International Airport.READ MORE: Union Pacific Train Strikes Car In Pleasanton
Southwest said the carrier’s third-party data provider was experiencing problems that “prevented transmission of weather information that is required to operate our aircraft.”READ MORE: COVID Reopening: Some Mandatory, Voluntary Mask Requirements Remain After June 15
For safety, flights were grounded for about 2 hours but were beginning to resume around 9 p.m.MORE NEWS: COVID Reopening: Monterey Sees Surge in Visitors Ahead of State Reopening
Customers were advised to check their flight status on Southwest.com.