ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) — Two teenage girls were killed Saturday evening when their Mercedes Coupe careened out of control, slamming into trees and street signs on Golf Course Drive in Rohnert Park, authorities said.

Rohnert Park police said their dispatch center received multiple 911 calls regarding the collision on Golf Course Drive at Roberts Lake Road at around 9:25 p.m.

The initial report indicated there were two people in the car with major injuries.

The first officer arrived on scene within minutes and located a 2018 Mercedes Coupe on its side with major damage. The driver was deceased and a passenger was suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Additional support arrived on scene, but unfortunately the passenger also died from her injuries.

Both victims were female, but their identities have not been confirmed. Rohnert Park Deputy Chief Of Police Aaron Johnson said the driver was 17 years old and the passenger was 16 years old.

No further information will be released regarding the victims until the notification of next of kin.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision.

Investigators believe the Mercedes was travelling at a high rate of speed west on Golf Course Drive when it struck the right curb while trying to negotiate the curve in the roadway.

The car then jumped over the curb and hit two street signs and two trees, ultimately hitting a traffic signal and coming to rest.

Based on the evidence as well as statements from an eye witness to the collision it was a solo crash.

The roadway was closed for approximately 3.5 hours while investigators collected evidence and statements.