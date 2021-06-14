PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — A train struck a car in Pleasanton Monday afternoon, but fortunately no one was hurt.
The crash happened around 3 p.m., at St. Mary Street and Santa Rita Road.READ MORE: Southwest Airlines Experiences Delays, Cancellations Due To Computer Failure
Officers arrived to find a vehicle with “significant front-end damage,” according to police. The railroad crossing was functioning properly, police said.READ MORE: COVID Reopening: Some Mandatory, Voluntary Mask Requirements Remain After June 15
No one inside the car was hurt.MORE NEWS: COVID Reopening: Monterey Sees Surge in Visitors Ahead of State Reopening
Police were investigating the cause of the collision. Anyone with information is asked to call the Pleasanton Police Department at (925) 931-5100.