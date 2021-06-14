COVID Vaccinations: Get Vaccinated, Win Trips, Prizes, Free Food And Discounted Sports Swag
SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) — The forward progress of a vegetation fire that erupted Monday morning on a grassy hillside near San Jose’s Coyote Creek was stopped by crews at about 30 acres, according to authorities.

Cal Fire tweeted that at least one structure was being threatened by the fire.

The blaze was reported at about 11:15 a.m. in the area of Silicon Valley Rd and Basking Ridge Ave. It was being fueled by tinder-dry brush along a hillside that has been turned brown by months of drought conditions.

In less than an hour, the blaze — being referred to by authorities as the Silicon Fire — had grown from 2 acres to 20 acres, according to Cal Fire.

SJ brush fire near Coyote Creek (CBS)

“CAL FIRE Attack is currently 20 acres, still wind driven with a flanking fire,” the agency tweeted. “Units are still making access to the fire. CAL FIRE Air Tankers and Copter in bound.”

Fire officials said there have been no evacuations orders or warnings issued to residents living near the blaze.

As of about 12:45 p.m., San Jose Fire officials said the fire was at 80% containment.

Both Cal Fire SCU and San Jose Fire confirmed that the forward progress of the fire had been stopped at about 30 acres. Cal Fire air support resources have been released.

Spokesperson with the San Jose Fire Department Erica Ray said while there is no official cause yet, first responders noted they saw power lines arcing at the site which may have started the blaze.

KPIX 5 reporter Len Ramirez said that PG&E crews were focusing on mylar balloon stuck in transmission lines near the fire’s location. Neighbors said they saw an electrical explosion in the area as well.

Fire crews remain on the scene mopping up and checking for hotspots.