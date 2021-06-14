SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) — The forward progress of a vegetation fire that erupted Monday morning on a grassy hillside near San Jose’s Coyote Creek was stopped by crews at about 30 acres, according to authorities.

Cal Fire tweeted that at least one structure was being threatened by the fire.

Firefighters are at scene of a vegetation fire on Silicon Valley Road and Basking Ridge in the San Jose area. Air Attack reporting 2 acres, dangerous rate of spread in grass with one structure threat. Additional units responding. #SiliconFire @SJFD pic.twitter.com/1nBWkIueZ1 — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) June 14, 2021

The blaze was reported at about 11:15 a.m. in the area of Silicon Valley Rd and Basking Ridge Ave. It was being fueled by tinder-dry brush along a hillside that has been turned brown by months of drought conditions.

Fire burning in the hills near Basking Ridge in South San Jose. Lots of homes in that area. pic.twitter.com/ymqknuQHmR — Len Ramirez (@lenKPIX) June 14, 2021

In less than an hour, the blaze — being referred to by authorities as the Silicon Fire — had grown from 2 acres to 20 acres, according to Cal Fire.

“CAL FIRE Attack is currently 20 acres, still wind driven with a flanking fire,” the agency tweeted. “Units are still making access to the fire. CAL FIRE Air Tankers and Copter in bound.”

#SiliconFire [update] Firefighters are making good progress, fire roughly 30 acres. Unified Command with @SJFD. Firefighters are aggressively fighting this fire from both the ground and air. Pics courtesy of CAL FIRE Air Attack @CALFIREBEU pic.twitter.com/KLOpRVnnRK — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) June 14, 2021

Fire officials said there have been no evacuations orders or warnings issued to residents living near the blaze.

As of about 12:45 p.m., San Jose Fire officials said the fire was at 80% containment.

Both Cal Fire SCU and San Jose Fire confirmed that the forward progress of the fire had been stopped at about 30 acres. Cal Fire air support resources have been released.

#SiliconFire [update] Forward progress stopped. All CAL FIRE Air resources released. @SJFD — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) June 14, 2021

Spokesperson with the San Jose Fire Department Erica Ray said while there is no official cause yet, first responders noted they saw power lines arcing at the site which may have started the blaze.

KPIX 5 reporter Len Ramirez said that PG&E crews were focusing on mylar balloon stuck in transmission lines near the fire’s location. Neighbors said they saw an electrical explosion in the area as well.

PG&E crews focusing on mylar balloons stuck in transmission lines near origin of the Basking Ridge fire. Neighbors tell me they saw electrical explosion here when fire started. pic.twitter.com/UVOHMChRUf — Len Ramirez (@lenKPIX) June 14, 2021

Fire crews remain on the scene mopping up and checking for hotspots.