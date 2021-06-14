STOCKTON (BCN/CBS SF) — Stockton police were investigating the fatal shooting of a woman Monday morning, police said.
Police responded at 7:53 a.m. to reports of a shooting in the area of South Grant and East Worth streets.
Officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite lifesaving measures, she died at the scene.
The Stockton Police Department said investigators do not have any suspect information and no motive yet.
Stockton police were asking anyone with information on the case to call the Police Department's non-emergency line at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.
