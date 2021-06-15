SAN JOSE (BCN) — San Jose firefighters responded to two different residential fires on in South San Jose on Tuesday morning.

The first fire, which broke out at a single-family, single-story household in the 1200 block of Greenmoor Drive, was contained at 11:34 a.m. The fire was reported at 10:55 a.m. with no injuries and its cause is still under investigation.

The second fire broke out about 7 miles away and 30 minutes later at 11:24 a.m. in the 6500 block of Purple Cliff Court.

There, crews were responding to a garage fire in a single-family, two-story house. There were also no reported injuries or a known cause as of 11:45 a.m.

The fire was contained to the garage but has not been fully controlled yet.

San Jose Fire Department spokesperson Erica Ray said there is no indication that the fires are related.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.