OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Crews responded to a structure fire at the intersection of 23rd Ave and E 27th Street, in Oakland on Tuesday night, according to the Oakland Fire Department.
The fire broke out around 10 p.m. at a "commercial business" in the 2300 block of 27th Street, according to authorities.
At about 10:49, fire officials tweeted the blaze was out and there were no reports of injuries.
No word as to what caused the fire.
The #OFD Fire Attack group confirmed that the primary fire is out and primary and exposure building searches are All Clear. Primary location was 2300 block of E27th. Gas & Electric have been shut off. No reports of injuries. The primary fire location was a commercial business. https://t.co/jtuib4TV0J pic.twitter.com/XishRUVwNg
— Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) June 16, 2021