OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Crews responded to a structure fire at the intersection of 23rd Ave and E 27th Street, in Oakland on Tuesday night, according to the Oakland Fire Department.

The fire broke out around 10 p.m. at a “commercial business” in the 2300 block of 27th Street, according to authorities.

At about 10:49, fire officials tweeted the blaze was out and there were no reports of injuries.

No word as to what caused the fire.

